Hartford 98, Houghton 32

Preaster 1-12 0-0 2, Rolleman 3-9 2-2 9, Taufahema 3-7 4-4 10, Rosa 1-5 0-0 3, Rosario 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 2-4 1-1 5, Morse 0-1 0-0 0, Rivera 0-4 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-3 0-0 3, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Gibson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 11-50 7-7 32.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title