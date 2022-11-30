Hartford 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Almonor 5-12 0-0 11, Moore 2-6 1-2 5, Bligen 6-7 0-0 12, Roberts 4-12 2-2 11, Singleton 7-17 0-0 19, Lamaute 0-2 0-0 0, Emanuel 2-2 1-1 6, Munden 1-4 0-2 2, Blassingame 0-1 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 4-7 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title