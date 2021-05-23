Harris scores 37 leads 76ers past Wizards 125-118 in Game 1 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 4:01 p.m.
1 of11 Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons reacts after a dunk during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25), Danny Green (14) and Joel Embiid (21) during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal reacts after a basket during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris showed why Philadelphia might have its own Big 3 worthy of winning a championship.
Harris carried top-seeded Philadelphia’s offense when it sagged early and scored 37 points, Joel Embiid had 30 and the 76ers survived the sub.-500 Washington Wizards in a 125-118 Game 1 victory on Sunday.