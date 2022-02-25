Harris' late basket lifts CSU Fullerton over UC Irvine 66-64

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Harris hit a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds remaining and Cal State Fullerton rallied to defeat UC Irvine 66-64 on Thursday night.

Damari Milstead had 17 points to pace the Titans (17-8, 11-3 Big West Conference), who closed the game on a 17-6 run to win their ninth straight at home. E.J. Anosike pitched in with 16 points and five assists. Vincent Lee added 13 points and eight rebounds. Harris had eight points off the bench. He also scored to give Fullerton a 64-62 lead with 44 seconds left.

Justin Hohn had 17 points for the Anteaters (13-8, 8-4), who saw seven-game win streak end. Collin Welp added 12 points.

The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Anteaters this season. Cal State Fullerton defeated UC Irvine 65-63 on Jan. 20.

