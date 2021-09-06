Harper, Phils hit 6 HRs, Wheeler shuts down Brewers 12-0 JOE TOTORAITIS, Associated Press Sep. 6, 2021 Updated: Sep. 6, 2021 6:07 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura hits a grand slam during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper gives Andrew McCutchen a hat after a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bryce Harper hit an early home run, Brad Miller connected twice and Jean Segura added a grand slam, leading Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
Andrew McCutchen and Freddy Galvis also homered as Philadelphia won for the eighth time in the last 10 games to stay in the playoff chase. The Phillies have beaten the NL Central-leading Brewers five straight times this year.