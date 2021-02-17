Harden scores 38, Nets rally from 24 down, stun Suns 128-124 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 1:05 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — James Harden scored 38 points, Joe Harris added 22 and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a 24-point deficit to stun the Phoenix Suns 128-124 on Tuesday night.
The Nets were playing without two of their three main stars, but Harden was more than up for the challenge against the Suns. Kevin Durant was out with a hamstring injury while Kyrie Irving was held out with lower back tightness.