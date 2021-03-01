Harden's triple-double helps Nets escape in OT against Spurs RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press March 1, 2021 Updated: March 1, 2021 11:15 p.m.
Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, left, and San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills chase the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in San Antonio.
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, center, grabs the ball as he is defended by San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills (8) and Dejounte Murray during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in San Antonio.
Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) attempts to shoot as he is defended by San Antonio Spurs' Trey Lyles (41) and Jakob Poeltl during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan (10) looks to pass as he is defended by Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (25) fights for the rebound against Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — James Harden had 30 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a collapse in the final seconds of regulation to beat the Spurs 124-113 in overtime on Monday night, snapping a 17-game losing streak in San Antonio.
Kyrie Irving added 27 points and Bruce Brown had 23 for Brooklyn, which bounced back after a loss to Dallas on Saturday ended its eight-game win streak.