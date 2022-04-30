Hannah Green takes 1-shot lead into Palos Verdes finale April 30, 2022 Updated: April 30, 2022 10:14 p.m.
1 of11 Hannah Green tees off at the fourth tee during the third round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Hannah Green lines up a shot at the fourth tee during the third round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Hannah Green waves after sinking a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Lydia Ko lines up her shot at the fourth tee during the third round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Lydia Ko tees off at the fourth tee during the third round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Lexi Thompson waves to fans after sinking a putt on the ninth green during the third round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Lexi Thompson smiles after sinking a putt on the ninth green during the third round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green held onto the lead Saturday in the Palos Verdes Championship after a frustrating start on the hilly, windswept course perched above the Pacific Ocean.
Three strokes ahead of Lydia Ko and three other players entering the day, Green overcame bogeys on the first two holes to shoot a 1-over 72 and take a one-shot lead over playing partner Ko into the final round.