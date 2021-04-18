Haniger, France lead Mariners past Astros 7-2 CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 8:31 p.m.
1 of9 Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger hits an RBI-double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Seattle Mariners' Tom Murphy reacts in the dugout after he scored on an RBI-double hit by Mitch Haniger during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (17) talks with pitching coach Brent Strom, second from left, and catcher catcher Jason Castro during a mound conference in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford reacts after he scored on a two-run triple hit by Mitch Haniger during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi walks to the dugout after being pulled from a game against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford, left, and Taylor Trammell react after they scored on a two-run triple hit by Mitch Haniger during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run home run, six Seattle pitchers combined on a one-hitter and the Mariners beat the depleted Houston Astros 7-2 on Sunday.
France followed Mitch Haniger’s two-run triple with a two-run home run to left field in the decisive four-run fifth inning to give the Mariners the series. Seattle has won four of five and has come from behind in six of 10 victories.