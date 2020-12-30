Hammon first woman to direct NBA team; Lakers beat Spurs RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 11:09 p.m.
1 of8 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is pressured by San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) and guard Keldon Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich walks off the court after he was ejected during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, greets San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich before an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) scores past San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson compete for control of the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroeder (17) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich walks off the court after he was ejected during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct an NBA team, taking over the San Antonio Spurs after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in a 121-107 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
James celebrated his 36th birthday with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the Lakers’ third double-digit victory. The teams will compete the two-game set Friday night.