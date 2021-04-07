Hall of Fame horse breeder Alice Headley Chandler dies at 95

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Alice Headley Chandler, who founded Mill Ridge Farm and built a Hall of Fame career as a breeder of champion racing thoroughbreds, has died. She was 95.
The farm stated in a release that Chandler died peacefully at home Tuesday. Her son Headley, Mill Ridge’s general manager, said his mother died of natural causes. Chandler, a Lexington native, held leadership roles with numerous thoroughbred organizations including the Breeders’ Cup and nearby Keeneland race course, where she was on its board of directors for 23 years.