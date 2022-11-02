Hailie Deegan navigates social fame with NASCAR ambitions

DENVER, N.C. (AP) — Hailie Deegan lives some eight miles off the main road in a house stripped of its address — a deterrent to a persistent stalker who managed to locate her even after the purchase of her first home.
He hid in the brush across the two-lane road from the house, not far from the sign that boasts “Honey 4 Sale. $10 pint.” The situation with the obsessed fan became public earlier this year when Deegan skipped an April race in Florida because of alleged death threats against her boyfriend.