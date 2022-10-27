Hagel's late power play goal sends Lightning past Ducks, 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 4:27 to play in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.
Mikhail Sergachev and Nikita Kucherov scored early goals, Nicholas Paul added an empty-net goal and Victor Hedman had two assists in Tampa Bay's third win in four games. Brian Elliott made 19 saves for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Lightning, who rebounded from a loss at Los Angeles one night earlier during their three-game California road swing.