Hadebe sparks Dynamo to 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo's Matias Vera (22) looks on as teammate Hector Herrera, center, kicks away the ball in front of FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania (18) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Houston.
HOUSTON (AP) — Defender Teenage Hadebe scored in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time after Jesús Ferreira's goal eight minutes earlier had give FC Dallas the lead and the Houston Dynamo earned a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Ferreira kept pace with Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi with his 11th goal of the season — one behind front-runner Valentín Castellanos of New York City FC in the race for the Golden Boot.

Dallas (7-5-7) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute on a goal by Matt Hedges.

Houston (6-9-4) answered with Thorleifur Úlfarsson's goal in the 69th minute to knot the score.

The Dynamo outshot Dallas 19-13 with an 8-6 advantage in shots on goal.

Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas. Steve Clark saved four shots for Houston.

