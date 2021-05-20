Gurriel drives in four runs as Astros thump Athletics 8-1 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 1:21 a.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — José Altuve homered on the first pitch of the game, Yuli Gurriel drove in four runs to back Zack Greinke, and the Houston Astros won for the seventh time in eight games by beating the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Wednesday night.
Greinke (4-1) struck out eight and didn't walk a batter, allowing one run on four hits over eight impressive innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season.