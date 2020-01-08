Guards lead Stamford to win over Ridgefield

The Stamford girls basketball team has two All-FCIAC guards in Jessica Nelson and Megan Landsiedel, and in the fourth quarter Tuesday night the two players proved why they are so highly regarded.

Nelson knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:30 remaining, breaking a tie, and Landsiedel scored off a steal immediately after, giving Stamford a five-point cushion.

From there the ball rarely left either of their hands as Landsiedel scored again and Nelson hit key free throws down the stretch, giving the Black Knights a 49-42 road win over Ridgefield.

Nelson finished with 15 points for Stamford and Landsiedel added 11.

Stamford, ranked No. 5 in the GametimeCT Top 10 poll, trailed by three heading into the final quarter but out-scored Ridgefield, 21-11, over the final eight minutes.

“We finally decided to lock in on the defensive end and focus on what they are good at,” Stamford coach Diane Burns said. “Sometimes, this team tends to focus on things they can’t control and when you lock in on effort, hustle, your defense and your positioning, things go your way.

“That third quarter was a prime example of trying to do things we can’t. The fourth quarter we got back to doing things we can control and the result takes care of itself.”

Stamford moves to 6-0 this season while Ridgefield drops to 3-3.

Trailing 15-11 after one quarter, Ridgefield turned up its defense, tying the game 24-24 at halftime and taking a 31-28 lead after three.

“After the Greenwich game (a 59-42 loss last Friday) we challenged the team to unlock their love of the game and to trust each other and play for each other,” Ridgefield coach Rob Coloney said. “Stamford is a good team and we knew it would be physical and intense and be a battle. I thought our kids did a great job. Their kids hit big shots when it counted and that’s the mark of a good team.”

Katie Flynn led all scorers with 17 points for Ridgefield.

Cara Sheafe and Cameron McClellan each added seven points for the Tigers and Kelly Chittenden had five points.