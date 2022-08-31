Gruden 'ashamed' about emails that cost him his job Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 1:21 p.m.
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks to the media after an NFL football practice in Henderson, Nev., Saturday, July 31, 2021, file photo. Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden says he is "ashamed" about his old offensive emails that cost him his job and hopes to get another chance in football. Gruden spoke publicly Tuesday, Aug. 30 about the affair at the Little Rock Touchdown Club for the first time since he resigned as coach of the Raiders last October.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden says he is “ashamed” about his old offensive emails that cost him his job and hopes to get another chance in football.
Gruden spoke publicly about the affair at the Little Rock Touchdown Club for the first time since he resigned as coach of the Raiders last October. The resignation followed the publication by The New York Times and Wall Street Journal of emails he had sent from 2011-18 that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.