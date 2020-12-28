Grizzlies lose Morant to ankle injury, beat Nets in overtime BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 10:26 p.m.
1 of6 Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan, left, defends against a shot by Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Brooklyn Nets guard Landry Shamet, left, defends against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends against Brooklyn Nets forward Taurean Prince, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green (8), guard Kyrie Irving and forward Kevin Durant, from left, watch from the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in New York. Irving and Durant rested Monday in the second of back-to-back games. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Brooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) looks to pass the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) shoots with Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Ja Morant exited with a sprained ankle but the Memphis Grizzlies earned their first victory of the season without him, outlasting the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 116-111 in overtime Monday night.
The NBA Rookie of the Year was wheeled to the back of the arena late in the first half after hurting his left ankle when he leaped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and landed on the Nets forward's foot. Morant rejoined his teammates on the bench in the second half with his foot in a walking boot.