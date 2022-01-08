Grizzlies beat Clippers, tie team win mark with 8th straight JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 8, 2022
1 of11 Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Memphis Grizzlies center Jon Teske, center, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka, right, defends and forward Nicolas Batum watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, left, passes the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Memphis Grizzlies forward Killian Tillie, left, reaches in on Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks winces after injuring himself during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, center, is helped off the court by teammates after injuring himself during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka, right, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 23 and the Memphis Grizzlies tied a franchise record with their eighth straight win, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 123-108 on Saturday.
It is the fifth time in Memphis' history and first since 2015 it has won eight straight. The Grizzlies prevailed despite missing All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who sat out due to left thigh soreness. They were also without coach Taylor Jenkins after he entered health and safety protocols.