Griffin carries Texas-Arlington past Arkansas St. 77-67

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sam Griffin scored 19 points as Texas-Arlington topped Arkansas State 77-67 on Thursday night.

Griffin shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. Radshad Davis and Brian Warren added 15 points each for the Mavericks. Davis also had 14 rebounds.

Jordan Phillips had 10 points for Texas-Arlington (11-15, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference).

David Azore, the Mavericks' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

Jerry Johnson had 17 points for the Red Wolves (15-11, 7-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Marquis Eaton added 16 points. Melo Eggleston had 13 points.

The Mavericks improve to 2-0 against the Red Wolves this season. Texas-Arlington defeated Arkansas State 73-52 on Jan. 2. Texas-Arlington faces Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Saturday. Arkansas State matches up against Texas State on the road on Saturday.

