Greinke leads Astros to 3-1 win; Rangers lose 12th straight July 25, 2021 Updated: July 25, 2021 5:34 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke threw six solid innings, Abraham Toro homered and the Houston Astros sent Texas to its 12th straight loss, beating the Rangers 3-1 Sunday.
The Rangers’ skid is tied for second-longest in team history and the first time they've dropped a dozen in a row since 1982. The Texas record is 15 straight losses in September 1972, under manager Ted Williams in the team's first season after moving from Washington.