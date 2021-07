BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Gregory-Portland pitcher Malachi Lott and Barbers Hill shortstop Cameron Cauley shared player of the year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state baseball team announced Friday.

Lott, who signed with the University of Houston, was 12-1 with a 0.97 earned run average and 133 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings. Cauley, who signed with Texas Tech, batted .437 with six homers and 35 runs batted in to lead Barbers Hill to the state title.