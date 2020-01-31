Greenwich tops Ridgefield in meeting of unbeatens

Recommended Video:

Sparked by stellar performances in the sprint freestyle and diving events, the Greenwich boys swim team remained undefeated with a 115-68 victory over previously unbeaten Ridgefield on Wednesday at Greenwich High School.

“The final score does not reflect the competitive nature of the meet, as event after event featured battles to the finish,” said Greenwich coach Terry Lowe, whose team is now 8-0.

In the opening event, Greenwich’s Justin Jacob, Thomas Lewis, James Pascale, and Nick Malchow combined to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:37.70. Ryan Jee followed with a first-place finish (by a 10th of a second) for the Cardinals in the 200 individual medley, and Connor Hunt of Ridgefield triumphed in the 200 freestyle (1:45.89).

Greenwich swept the top-three places in the 50 freestyle, with Malchow finishing first (21.60 seconds), Mark Merson second, and Charlie Clark third.

Whitaker Grover scored 289.55 points to win the diving competition for the Cardinals, and Malchow added his second individual victory in the 100 freestyle (48.25).

The Ridgefield boys swim team suffered its first loss this season on Wednesday, falling to Greenwich. The Ridgefield boys swim team suffered its first loss this season on Wednesday, falling to Greenwich. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Greenwich tops Ridgefield in meeting of unbeatens 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Hunt touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly (51.14) for Ridgefield, and teammates Matthew Johnston contributed wins in the 500 freestyle and the 100 backstroke with times of 4:51.98 and 53.82 seconds, respectively.

Lewis won the meet’s final individual event, taking first in the 100 backstroke (1:00.06) for Greenwich.

Ridgefield’s 400 freestyle relay team of Gavin Egerton, Linney O’Malley, Johnston, and Hunt ended the meet with a first-place finish in a time of 3:16.46.

Notes: The Tigers are now 4-1 this season.