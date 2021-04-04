Great 8: Ovechkin scores historic PP goal, Caps sweep Devils April 4, 2021 Updated: April 4, 2021 5:58 p.m.
1 of14 Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) reacts after being hit with a high stick from New Jersey Devils' Dmitry Kulikov (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Kulikov was called for a penalty on the play. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) and John Carlson (74) celebrate with T.J. Oshie after Oshie scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) stops a shot on goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 New Jersey Devils' Travis Zajac (19) celebrates as he skates past Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) stops a shot on goal by New Jersey Devils' Andreas Johnsson (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Washington Capitals' Zdeno Chara (33) checks New Jersey Devils' Andreas Johnsson (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich (17) skates toward his bench after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Washington Capitals' Conor Sheary (73) celebrates with Justin Schultz (2), Nicklas Backstrom (19), Dmitry Orlov (9) and Tom Wilson (43) after scoring a goal during the second period of the tema's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin moved into a second-place tie on the all-time list for NHL power-play goals and the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday, completing a sweep of their eight-game season series.
Ovechkin's second-period goal was his 265th with the extra man, tying him with Brett Hull for second place and leaving him nine behind all-time league leader Dave Andreychuk (274).