Forwards Andre Gray of Queens Park Rangers and Jamal Lowe of Bournemouth are on Jamaica’s roster announced Thursday for next week’s World Cup qualifier at the United States after settling with new clubs in England.

Gray, 30, was loaned on Aug. 31 from Watford and Lowe, 27, transferred the same day from Swansea. They did not play in the opening three qualifiers for the Reggae Boyz, a 2-1 defeat at Mexico, a 3-0 home loss to Panama, and a 1-1 draw at Costa Rica.