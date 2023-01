LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Qua Grant scored 17 points and Donte Powers added 14 as Sam Houston used a strong first half to top New Mexico State, 75-62 in a Western Athletic Conference battle Saturday night.

Powers scored five points in a 7-0 run that put the Bearkats up 19-7 about six minutes into the game and they padded the margin to take a 13-point advantage at intermission, 38-25.