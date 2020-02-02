Graeme McDowell holds off Dustin Johnson to win Saudi event

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Graeme McDowell shot a steady level-par 70 to win the Saudi International by two strokes on Sunday for his first European Tour title since 2014.

McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open winner at windy Pebble Beach, protected his lead on a breezy afternoon by the Red Sea to card a 12-under 268 total, holding off late pressure by defending champion Dustin Johnson.

Johnson made an eagle on the par-5 18th by chipping in over a bunker to card a 3-under 67.

Phil Mickelson fired a 67 to end in a three-way tie for third place on 9 under, with Thomas Pieters (65) and Gavin Green (70).

McDowell’s partner in the final pairing, Victor Dubuisson, fell away after dropping five shots from holes 10 through 14 in a 4-over 74. The Frenchman was among five players tied for sixth place on 7 under, including Sergio Garcia.

McDowell began the day with a one-shot advantage and never fell out of at least a share of the lead at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

The Northern Irishman’s 16th professional win — earned in 13 different countries — was his first on his home tour since the 2014 French Open.

Germany's Martin Kaymer, left, tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Red Sea resort of King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

