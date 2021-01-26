Government decree saves Italy from Olympic suspension ANDREW DAMPF, AP Sports Writer Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 5:32 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this April 6, 2019 file photo, President of the Italian National Olympic Committee, CONI, Giovanni Malago' gestures as he talks during a winter Olympics Milan Cortina bid IOC Evaluation Commission final news conference, in Milan, Italy. The International Olympic Committee is slated in January 2021 to consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italy’s team for the Tokyo Games due to a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Augl 13, 2016 file photo, Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri celebrates his gold during the medal ceremony for the men's 1500-meter freestyle final during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The International Olympic Committee is slated in January 2021 to consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italy’s team for the Tokyo Games due to a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2016 file photo, Italy's Federica Pellegrini checks her time after placing third in a semifinal of the women's 200-meter freestyle during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The International Olympic Committee is slated in January 2021 to consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italy’s team for the Tokyo Games due to a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Reporters stand at the entrance of the Rome's Quirinale Presidential Palace, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Premier Giuseppe Conte was meeting Tuesday, with his cabinet before heading to the presidential palace to offer his resignation after a key coalition ally pulled his party's support over Conte's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Courassier presidential guards stand at the entrance of the Rome's Quirinale Presidential Palace, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Premier Giuseppe Conte was meeting Tuesday, with his cabinet before heading to the presidential palace to offer his resignation after a key coalition ally pulled his party's support over Conte's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — The Italian government pushed through a last-minute decree Tuesday providing more autonomy for the country’s Olympic committee in an effort to prevent the team from being suspended for the Tokyo Games.
It was one of the final acts of Giuseppe Conte’s government before the premier headed to the presidential palace to offer his resignation amid an unrelated political crisis.