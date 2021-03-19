Gordon's 38 points lift Magic past Nets, 121-113 JOHN DENTON, Associated Press March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 10:41 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored a season-best 38 points, Evan Fournier added 31 and the Orlando Magic held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Brooklyn Nets to win 121-113 on Friday night.
The Magic overcame Kyrie Irving’s season-best 43 points to end a nine-game losing streak and stop Brooklyn’s winning streak at six games. The Nets also had their franchise-record, eight-game road winning halted.