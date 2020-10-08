Gonzalo Higuain scores in 81st, Miami beats Red Bulls 2-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuain scored his first MLS goal off a free kick in the 81st minute to lift Inter Miami past the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Inter Miami (4-10-2) snapped a three-match losing streak. The Red Bulls (6-8-2) have lost two straight.

Miami goalkeeper John McCarthy came to the near post to stop Jared Stroud, but Stroud crossed to Omir Fernandez for a goal for the Red Bulls in the 53rd minute.

Two minutes later, Miami's Lewis Morgan lofted a cross from distance that bounced over a couple of defenders to Matias Pellegrini, who beat goalkeeper David Jensen from close range for his first goal this season.

The Red Bulls' Tom Barlow almost scored on a header when McCarthy came out of the box, but Blaise Matuidi made a sliding clearance in the 18th minute. Six minutes later, Barlow nearly chipped in a goal, but McCarthy, starting for the injured Luis Robles, made a left-handed save.