Gonzaga, Baylor sit atop AP Top 25; Kansas returns at No. 23 AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 12:09 p.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, second from left, and Corey Kispert shake hands in the closing moments of Gonzaga's 76-58 win over Pacific in an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif. Gonzaga coach Mark Few isn't being asked questions about where his team should be seeded for next month's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Instead, the longtime coach is getting a different question with a little more than a month until Selection Sunday — does it make any sense for Gonzaga to compete in its conference tournament? Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 File-Baylor head coach Scott Drew, top center, reacts to a play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. “You get to spend the entire year helping your game get better without the outside pressure or having to worry about being ready for each and every game, so it’s truly one year of development,” Drew said of redshirts, for current players and Bears in the past decade who went on to play professionally. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 The Michigan bench react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Ohio State guard Duane Washington, right, goes up for a shot over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 78-59. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, left, leaps past Nebraska forward Lat Mayen for a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Francis Gardler/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji drives to the basket in front of Iowa State guard Jaden Walker, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 64-50. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
Gonzaga and Baylor lead an unchanged quartet atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Kansas has returned to the rankings at No. 23 after a one-week absence.
Coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs received 59 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s latest AP Top 25, while Scott Drew’s Bears claimed the other five. Those two teams have been 1-2 in all 13 polls this season and also headlined Saturday’s initial rankings for the committee that will select the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament.