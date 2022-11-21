Gonzaga 73, No. T-23 Tennessee 72

Ejim 7-17 7-8 22, Hollingsworth 1-4 2-2 4, Maxwell 3-5 1-1 9, Kaylynne Truong 4-17 5-6 14, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Kayleigh Truong 2-2 0-0 6, Huijbens 0-2 2-2 2, Muma 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 24-61 17-19 73
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title