Gondrezick, No. 19 W. Virginia women win Big 12 opener 74-63

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick matched career highs with 24 points and eight assists in helping No. 19 West Virginia beat Kansas State 74-63 in a Big 12 opener on Sunday.

Gondrezick was 9-of-14 shooting, making half of her eight 3-point attempts. Tynice Martin added 18 points and Madisen Smith, with three makes from the arc, scoring 15.

Both teams had nearly identical overall shooting percentages but the Mountaineers were 10 of 28 from the arc, despite Martin's 2-of-10 showing, to the Wildcats' 1-of-15 effort.

Peyton Williams, who has been averaging a double-double, had another with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (6-6) while Ayoka Lee, also averaging double figures in points and rebounds, just missed another double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Angela Harris led the Wildcats with 16 points and Jasauen Beard had 13.

West Virginia (11-1) had the lead for good midway through the first quarter and led 37-22 at halftime behind 14 points from Martin. The lead remained in double figures throughout the second half, reaching a high of 18.

