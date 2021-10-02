Goldschmidt walk-off hit, O'Neill 2 HRs as Cards beat Cubs JEFF MELNICK, Associated Press Oct. 2, 2021 Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 1:53 a.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning, and the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals won for the 19th time in their last 20 games, 4-3 over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.
Tyler O'Neill homered twice and threw out the potential go-ahead run in the ninth inning for the Cardinals, who will play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants in the NL wild-card game.