Golden State 144, San Antonio 113

D.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 6-7 2-3 14, Curry 6-12 1-1 15, Thompson 7-10 0-0 16, Lamb 5-7 0-0 13, Iguodala 2-3 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 7-17 4-4 22, Moody 4-7 2-4 12, Poole 8-16 7-8 25. Totals 55-101 16-20 144.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title