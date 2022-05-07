Golden State 142, Memphis 112

Jackson Jr. 4-13 3-4 15, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Tillman 2-2 0-0 5, Bane 5-10 2-3 16, Morant 13-21 4-5 34, Culver 2-2 1-2 5, Anderson 4-6 0-0 9, Clarke 1-4 2-2 4, Adams 1-2 1-2 3, Jones 0-5 2-2 2, Konchar 0-5 0-0 0, Melton 5-14 1-1 12. Totals 40-92 16-21 112.
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
- Ridgefield boys run to Central title
Recommended