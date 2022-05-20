Golden State 126, Dallas 117

Bullock 6-11 3-3 21, Finney-Smith 3-6 1-4 10, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 11-19 4-6 31, Doncic 12-23 13-15 42, Bertans 2-3 1-1 6, Kleber 1-5 0-0 3, Dinwiddie 2-6 0-0 4, J.Green 0-1 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-78 22-29 117.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended