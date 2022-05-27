Golden State 120, Dallas 110

Bullock 2-4 0-0 6, Finney-Smith 6-10 0-0 13, Powell 1-1 1-1 3, Brunson 3-10 4-6 10, Doncic 10-28 5-7 28, Bertans 1-2 0-0 3, Chriss 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 3-6 0-0 7, Brown 0-1 2-2 2, Burke 2-3 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 7-12 7-9 26, J.Green 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 37-82 19-25 110.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended