Golden State 104, Boston 94

Horford 3-6 1-2 9, Tatum 10-20 2-6 27, Williams III 4-5 2-2 10, Brown 5-18 8-10 18, Smart 7-15 3-4 20, Hauser 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Nesmith 0-1 3-4 3, Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Kornet 1-1 0-0 3, Pritchard 0-3 0-0 0, Stauskas 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 31-75 21-31 94.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended