THROUGH DECEMBER 20 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 22 1271 40 1.89 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 15 864 28 1.94 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 12 696 23 1.98 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 12 702 27 2.31 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 24 1443 56 2.33 Matt Murray Toronto 12 719 28 2.34 Jake Oettinger Dallas 23 1299 51 2.36 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1271 50 2.36 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1512 61 2.42 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 21 1126 46 2.45 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 21 1270 52 2.46 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 23 1375 58 2.53 David Rittich Winnipeg 8 471 20 2.55 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 2.56 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1267 55 2.60 Logan Thompson Vegas 22 1319 58 2.64 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 12 702 31 2.65 Craig Anderson Buffalo 13 746 33 2.65 Adin Hill Vegas 12 722 32 2.66 Ville Husso Detroit 22 1307 58 2.66 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 22 1271 18 1 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1512 16 5 4 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 24 1443 16 7 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1267 15 3 3 Logan Thompson Vegas 22 1319 14 8 0 Martin Jones Seattle 22 1217 14 5 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 23 1375 13 9 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 23 1299 13 4 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 21 1270 13 6 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 24 1368 12 11 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 21 1126 12 4 2 Ville Husso Detroit 22 1307 11 6 5 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 20 1163 11 7 1 Carter Hart Philadelphia 25 1487 10 9 6 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 23 1352 10 8 4 Juuse Saros Nashville 23 1350 10 9 4 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1271 10 10 1 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 15 864 10 1 4 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 22 1313 9 8 4 Jake Allen Montreal 21 1259 9 12 0 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 19 1122 9 8 1 Spencer Martin Vancouver 17 968 9 5 1 Charlie Lindgren Washington 16 908 9 4 2 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 12 696 9 3 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 22 1271 40 595 .937 18 1 1 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 12 696 23 300 .929 9 3 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 24 1443 56 725 .928 16 7 1 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 15 864 28 361 .928 10 1 4 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1271 50 627 .926 10 10 1 Matt Murray Toronto 12 719 28 347 .925 8 2 2 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 21 1270 52 621 .923 13 6 2 Craig Anderson Buffalo 13 746 33 392 .922 7 4 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 23 1299 51 604 .922 13 4 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1267 55 648 .922 15 3 3 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 12 702 27 318 .922 7 4 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 12 702 31 350 .919 8 3 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1512 61 682 .918 16 5 4 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 23 1375 58 638 .917 13 9 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 22 1319 58 638 .917 14 8 0 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 522 .916 8 9 2 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 19 1122 53 567 .915 9 8 1 Alex Stalock Chicago 7 328 16 171 .914 3 2 1 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 11 656 31 331 .914 4 6 1 Ville Husso Detroit 22 1307 58 607 .913 11 6 5 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 24 1443 3 16 7 1 Ville Husso Detroit 22 1307 3 11 6 5 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1271 3 10 10 1 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 15 864 3 10 1 4 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 24 1368 2 12 11 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 22 1319 2 14 8 0 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 22 1313 2 9 8 4 Jake Oettinger Dallas 23 1299 2 13 4 3 Linus Ullmark Boston 22 1271 2 18 1 1 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 21 1270 2 13 6 2 Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 2 8 9 2 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 21 1126 2 12 4 2 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 12 696 2 9 3 0