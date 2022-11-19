THROUGH NOVEMBER 18 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 14 795 25 1.89 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 12 723 25 2.07 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 11 584 21 2.16 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 17 2.23 Jake Oettinger Dallas 11 590 22 2.24 Spencer Knight Florida 8 453 17 2.25 Logan Thompson Vegas 12 714 27 2.27 Adin Hill Vegas 6 362 14 2.32 Martin Jones Seattle 14 770 30 2.34 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 723 29 2.41 Pavel Francouz Colorado 5 297 12 2.42 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 13 787 32 2.44 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 8 462 19 2.47 Cam Talbot Ottawa 5 262 11 2.52 Antti Raanta Carolina 7 426 18 2.54 Carter Hart Philadelphia 12 728 31 2.55 Ville Husso Detroit 11 668 30 2.69 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 10 600 27 2.70 Frederik Andersen Carolina 8 485 22 2.72 David Rittich Winnipeg 3 176 8 2.73 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 14 795 12 1 0 Logan Thompson Vegas 12 714 9 3 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 13 787 8 2 3 Martin Jones Seattle 14 770 8 4 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 12 723 8 3 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 11 584 8 1 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 723 7 5 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 12 685 7 5 0 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 10 600 7 2 1 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 14 818 6 6 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 13 745 6 4 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 13 734 6 6 1 Carter Hart Philadelphia 12 728 6 3 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 718 6 5 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 12 686 6 4 1 Ville Husso Detroit 11 668 6 2 3 Jake Oettinger Dallas 11 590 6 2 1 Jack Campbell Edmonton 10 547 6 4 0 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 6 2 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 14 795 25 371 .937 12 1 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 12 723 25 362 .935 8 3 1 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 8 462 19 262 .932 3 4 0 Jake Oettinger Dallas 11 590 22 279 .927 6 2 1 Pavel Francouz Colorado 5 297 12 149 .925 2 3 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 12 728 31 383 .925 6 3 3 Logan Thompson Vegas 12 714 27 333 .925 9 3 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 723 29 357 .925 7 5 0 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 10 600 27 326 .924 7 2 1 Spencer Knight Florida 8 453 17 205 .923 5 3 0 Cam Talbot Ottawa 5 262 11 129 .921 1 3 0 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 17 197 .921 6 2 0 Adin Hill Vegas 6 362 14 161 .920 5 1 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 346 16 183 .920 4 2 0 Arvid Soderblom Chicago 6 336 17 191 .918 2 3 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 11 584 21 230 .916 8 1 0 Sam Montembeault Montreal 6 360 17 182 .915 3 2 1 Alex Stalock Chicago 7 328 16 171 .914 3 2 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 13 787 32 341 .914 8 2 3 Ville Husso Detroit 11 668 30 311 .912 6 2 3 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 12 723 2 8 3 1 Logan Thompson Vegas 12 714 2 9 3 0 Ville Husso Detroit 11 668 2 6 2 3 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 14 818 1 6 6 1 Linus Ullmark Boston 14 795 1 12 1 0 Darcy Kuemper Washington 14 789 1 5 8 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 13 787 1 8 2 3 James Reimer San Jose 13 784 1 5 6 2 Martin Jones Seattle 14 770 1 8 4 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 723 1 7 5 0 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 12 706 1 5 5 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 12 686 1 6 4 1 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 12 685 1 7 5 0 Jake Oettinger Dallas 11 590 1 6 2 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 11 584 1 8 1 0 Spencer Knight Florida 8 453 1 5 3 0 Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 2 119 1 2 0 0