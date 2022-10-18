Skip to main content
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH OCTOBER 17

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 1 48 0 .00
Jake Oettinger Dallas 3 180 3 1.00
Frederik Andersen Carolina 2 120 2 1.00
Craig Anderson Buffalo 1 60 1 1.00
Antti Raanta Carolina 1 60 1 1.00
Alex Stalock Chicago 1 58 1 1.03
Logan Thompson Vegas 2 119 3 1.51
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 2 118 3 1.53
Carter Hart Philadelphia 2 120 4 2.00
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 1 60 2 2.00
Adin Hill Vegas 1 60 2 2.00
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 2 119 4 2.02
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 2 119 4 2.02
Jake Allen Montreal 2 118 4 2.03
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 1 59 2 2.03
Sam Montembeault Montreal 2 121 5 2.48
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 2 120 5 2.50
Ville Husso Detroit 2 120 5 2.50
Linus Ullmark Boston 2 120 5 2.50
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 2 119 5 2.52

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Jake Oettinger Dallas 3 180 3 0 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 3 179 3 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Washington 3 177 2 1 0
Frederik Andersen Carolina 2 120 2 0 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 2 120 2 0 0
Linus Ullmark Boston 2 120 2 0 0
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 2 119 2 0 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 2 119 2 0 0
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 2 119 2 0 0
Logan Thompson Vegas 2 119 2 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 1 48 0 31 1.000 0 0 0
Alex Stalock Chicago 1 58 1 36 .973 0 1 0
Craig Anderson Buffalo 1 60 1 35 .972 1 0 0
Jake Oettinger Dallas 3 180 3 84 .966 3 0 0
Frederik Andersen Carolina 2 120 2 53 .964 2 0 0
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 1 59 2 37 .949 1 0 0
Logan Thompson Vegas 2 119 3 54 .947 2 0 0
Antti Raanta Carolina 1 60 1 18 .947 1 0 0
Jake Allen Montreal 2 118 4 66 .943 1 1 0
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 2 118 3 48 .941 1 1 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 2 120 4 63 .940 2 0 0
Adin Hill Vegas 1 60 2 31 .939 1 0 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 2 119 4 60 .938 2 0 0
Linus Ullmark Boston 2 120 5 71 .934 2 0 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 2 120 5 65 .929 1 1 0
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 2 119 4 50 .926 2 0 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 2 117 5 62 .925 1 1 0
Anton Forsberg Ottawa 2 117 5 61 .924 0 2 0
James Reimer San Jose 2 117 5 61 .924 0 2 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 2 114 5 61 .924 1 1 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Ville Husso Detroit 2 120 1 1 0 1
Logan Thompson Vegas 2 119 1 2 0 0
