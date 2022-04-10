THROUGH APRIL 9 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Frederik Andersen Carolina 49 2895 100 2.07 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 48 2778 96 2.07 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 57 3386 122 2.16 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 44 2591 98 2.27 Jeremy Swayman Boston 34 1995 76 2.29 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 50 2838 112 2.37 Ville Husso St. Louis 35 2040 81 2.38 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 57 3355 135 2.41 Antti Raanta Carolina 22 1240 50 2.42 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 56 3373 138 2.45 Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 14 796 33 2.49 Jake Oettinger Dallas 41 2313 96 2.49 Juuse Saros Nashville 60 3558 151 2.55 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 24 1306 56 2.57 Linus Ullmark Boston 36 2072 89 2.58 Vitek Vanecek Washington 36 1984 86 2.60 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 58 3357 148 2.65 Adin Hill San Jose 25 1375 61 2.66 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 39 2316 103 2.67 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 34 2002 90 2.70 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Juuse Saros Nashville 60 3558 35 22 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 56 3373 35 16 5 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 57 3386 34 14 8 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 50 2838 34 9 3 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 48 2778 34 10 4 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 47 2690 34 6 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 57 3355 33 18 6 Frederik Andersen Carolina 49 2895 33 13 3 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 58 3357 30 20 6 Cam Talbot Minnesota 44 2562 28 12 3 Jack Campbell Toronto 44 2492 27 9 5 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 60 3571 25 25 10 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 41 2384 25 10 4 Jake Oettinger Dallas 41 2313 25 13 1 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 51 2845 24 19 6 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 44 2591 23 14 7 Robin Lehner Vegas 41 2409 23 16 1 Linus Ullmark Boston 36 2072 23 9 2 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 49 2861 22 22 5 Ville Husso St. Louis 35 2040 22 6 5 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 48 2778 96 1380 .935 34 10 4 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 44 2591 98 1249 .927 23 14 7 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 50 2838 112 1411 .926 34 9 3 Frederik Andersen Carolina 49 2895 100 1243 .926 33 13 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 57 3386 122 1502 .925 34 14 8 Ville Husso St. Louis 35 2040 81 982 .924 22 6 5 Juuse Saros Nashville 60 3558 151 1764 .921 35 22 3 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 24 1306 56 640 .920 11 7 2 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 57 3355 135 1537 .919 33 18 6 Jeremy Swayman Boston 34 1995 76 852 .918 20 10 3 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 58 3357 148 1644 .917 30 20 6 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 56 3373 138 1523 .917 35 16 5 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 39 2145 100 1098 .917 17 16 3 James Reimer San Jose 43 2363 109 1177 .915 18 16 7 Jake Oettinger Dallas 41 2313 96 1028 .915 25 13 1 Antti Raanta Carolina 22 1240 50 534 .914 12 4 4 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 28 1613 77 819 .914 9 15 2 Braden Holtby Dallas 24 1318 61 639 .913 10 10 1 Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 14 796 33 342 .912 7 3 3 Jack Campbell Toronto 44 2492 113 1169 .912 27 9 5 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Jacob Markstrom Calgary 57 3386 9 34 14 8 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 44 2591 6 23 14 7 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 50 2838 5 34 9 3 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 60 3571 4 25 25 10 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 57 3355 4 33 18 6 Frederik Andersen Carolina 49 2895 4 33 13 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 49 2861 4 22 22 5 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 48 2778 4 34 10 4 Jack Campbell Toronto 44 2492 4 27 9 5 Juuse Saros Nashville 60 3558 3 35 22 3 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 47 2690 3 34 6 3 Ilya Samsonov Washington 38 2031 3 21 9 4 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 34 2002 3 20 12 1 Jeremy Swayman Boston 34 1995 3 20 10 3 Vitek Vanecek Washington 36 1984 3 17 11 5 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 24 1306 3 11 7 2