THROUGH MARCH 23 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 1.00 Frederik Andersen Carolina 43 2540 87 2.06 Jeremy Swayman Boston 30 1779 62 2.09 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 49 2905 102 2.11 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 42 2414 86 2.14 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 50 2949 111 2.26 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 41 2431 93 2.30 Antti Raanta Carolina 19 1059 41 2.32 Ville Husso St. Louis 27 1573 61 2.33 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 49 2953 117 2.38 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 45 2534 101 2.39 Vitek Vanecek Washington 33 1825 74 2.43 Juuse Saros Nashville 53 3142 130 2.48 Jake Oettinger Dallas 35 1954 81 2.49 Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 12 669 28 2.51 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 41 2385 102 2.57 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 29 1699 75 2.65 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 36 2127 94 2.65 Jack Campbell Toronto 40 2285 101 2.65 Adin Hill San Jose 25 1375 61 2.66 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 49 2953 32 13 4 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 50 2949 32 12 6 Juuse Saros Nashville 53 3142 31 19 3 Frederik Andersen Carolina 43 2540 31 10 2 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 45 2534 30 9 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 42 2414 30 9 3 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 41 2385 30 6 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 49 2905 29 12 7 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 52 2997 27 19 4 Cam Talbot Minnesota 39 2257 25 12 1 Jack Campbell Toronto 40 2285 24 9 4 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 54 3208 23 22 9 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 37 2169 23 10 3 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 42 2308 22 15 3 Jake Oettinger Dallas 35 1954 22 10 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 41 2431 21 13 7 Robin Lehner Vegas 38 2227 21 15 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 45 2626 19 21 5 Linus Ullmark Boston 31 1810 19 9 2 Ilya Samsonov Washington 34 1828 18 9 4 Jeremy Swayman Boston 30 1779 18 8 3 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 40 .976 1 0 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 42 2414 86 1249 .936 30 9 3 Frederik Andersen Carolina 43 2540 87 1121 .928 31 10 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 49 2905 102 1303 .927 29 12 7 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 41 2431 93 1174 .927 21 13 7 Ville Husso St. Louis 27 1573 61 756 .925 16 5 4 Jeremy Swayman Boston 30 1779 62 765 .925 18 8 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 50 2949 111 1335 .923 32 12 6 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 45 2534 101 1213 .923 30 9 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 53 3142 130 1539 .922 31 19 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 49 2953 117 1335 .919 32 13 4 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 21 1126 50 564 .919 9 6 2 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 32 1725 79 886 .918 14 13 2 Antti Raanta Carolina 19 1059 41 458 .918 10 4 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 22 1236 55 608 .917 6 12 2 Vitek Vanecek Washington 33 1825 74 814 .917 16 9 5 Jake Oettinger Dallas 35 1954 81 890 .917 22 10 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 41 2385 102 1120 .917 30 6 3 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 52 2997 134 1461 .916 27 19 4 James Reimer San Jose 38 2096 98 1063 .916 17 13 6 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Jacob Markstrom Calgary 49 2905 9 29 12 7 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 41 2431 6 21 13 7 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 45 2534 5 30 9 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 54 3208 4 23 22 9 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 50 2949 4 32 12 6 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 45 2626 4 19 21 5 Jack Campbell Toronto 40 2285 4 24 9 4 Juuse Saros Nashville 53 3142 3 31 19 3 Frederik Andersen Carolina 43 2540 3 31 10 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 42 2414 3 30 9 3 Ilya Samsonov Washington 34 1828 3 18 9 4 Vitek Vanecek Washington 33 1825 3 16 9 5 Jeremy Swayman Boston 30 1779 3 18 8 3 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 29 1699 3 17 10 1