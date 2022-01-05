THROUGH JANUARY 4 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Jack Campbell Toronto 24 1387 43 1.86 Frederik Andersen Carolina 22 1284 41 1.92 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 24 1462 47 1.93 Keith Kinkaid N.Y. Rangers 1 60 2 2.00 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1206 42 2.09 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 24 1448 52 2.15 Jeremy Swayman Boston 15 898 33 2.20 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 26 1577 58 2.21 Juuse Saros Nashville 27 1587 59 2.23 Jake Oettinger Dallas 10 535 20 2.24 Antti Raanta Carolina 10 511 20 2.35 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 21 1242 49 2.37 Braden Holtby Dallas 15 837 34 2.44 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 22 1250 51 2.45 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1172 48 2.46 Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50 Vitek Vanecek Washington 16 908 38 2.51 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 27 1602 68 2.55 Linus Ullmark Boston 14 836 36 2.58 Jaroslav Halak Vancouver 8 440 19 2.59 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 26 1577 18 5 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 27 1587 17 9 1 Frederik Andersen Carolina 22 1284 17 5 0 Jack Campbell Toronto 24 1387 16 5 2 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 27 1602 15 11 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 24 1462 15 5 4 Cam Talbot Minnesota 24 1419 15 8 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 22 1250 15 3 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1206 15 4 2 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 21 1205 15 5 0 Robin Lehner Vegas 24 1383 14 9 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 26 1527 13 9 4 Ilya Samsonov Washington 19 1092 13 2 3 John Gibson Anaheim 27 1634 12 9 6 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 24 1448 12 7 5 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 20 1148 12 7 1 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 21 1143 12 8 1 James Reimer San Jose 20 1095 11 7 1 Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 23 1283 10 8 3 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 21 1242 10 7 4 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 19 1143 10 6 3 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Jack Campbell Toronto 24 1387 43 661 .939 16 5 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1206 42 613 .936 15 4 2 Keith Kinkaid N.Y. Rangers 1 60 2 29 .935 1 0 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 24 1462 47 647 .932 15 5 4 Frederik Andersen Carolina 22 1284 41 540 .929 17 5 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 27 1587 59 746 .927 17 9 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 24 1448 52 654 .926 12 7 5 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1172 48 589 .925 8 7 5 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 26 1577 58 708 .924 18 5 3 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 21 1242 49 589 .923 10 7 4 Braden Holtby Dallas 15 837 34 403 .922 5 7 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 10 535 20 237 .922 7 2 0 Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 22 1250 51 594 .921 15 3 2 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 27 1602 68 785 .920 15 11 1 Jeremy Swayman Boston 15 898 33 377 .920 8 5 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 26 1527 68 751 .917 13 9 4 John Gibson Anaheim 27 1634 72 794 .917 12 9 6 Linus Ullmark Boston 14 836 36 397 .917 9 5 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 20 1172 54 594 .917 7 9 4 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Jacob Markstrom Calgary 24 1448 5 12 7 5 Jack Campbell Toronto 24 1387 4 16 5 2 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 24 1462 3 15 5 4 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1172 3 8 7 5 Ilya Samsonov Washington 19 1092 3 13 2 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 27 1587 2 17 9 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 26 1577 2 18 5 3 Jake Allen Montreal 23 1315 2 5 15 2 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 21 1242 2 10 7 4 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 21 1218 2 9 10 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 21 1206 2 15 4 2 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 20 1103 2 8 7 3 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 10 563 2 6 2 1 Daniel Vladar Calgary 7 429 2 5 1 1