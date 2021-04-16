THROUGH APRIL 15 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 8 426 10 1.41 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 15 908 30 1.98 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1984 66 2.00 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 67 2.00 Chris Driedger Florida 20 1206 42 2.09 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 29 1721 60 2.09 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 15 886 32 2.17 Jake Oettinger Dallas 21 1161 43 2.22 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1715 64 2.24 Juuse Saros Nashville 26 1447 54 2.24 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1411 53 2.25 Robin Lehner Vegas 12 728 28 2.31 Tuukka Rask Boston 16 933 36 2.32 Anton Khudobin Dallas 24 1387 54 2.34 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 17 973 39 2.40 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 18 1046 42 2.41 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 2.42 Cam Talbot Minnesota 23 1355 55 2.44 Jaroslav Halak Boston 17 1010 41 2.44 Mike Smith Edmonton 22 1263 52 2.47 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1984 26 6 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 25 8 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 35 2077 21 11 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 29 1721 19 10 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 30 1696 17 8 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 29 1625 17 8 3 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 32 1933 16 12 4 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1715 16 9 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 31 1790 15 14 2 Martin Jones San Jose 28 1564 15 10 2 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 24 1453 15 7 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 26 1447 15 8 0 Mike Smith Edmonton 22 1263 14 4 2 James Reimer Carolina 20 1208 14 5 1 Frederik Andersen Toronto 23 1360 13 8 2 Cam Talbot Minnesota 23 1355 13 6 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 31 1779 12 12 5 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 25 1494 12 12 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1411 12 9 3 Carey Price Montreal 23 1398 12 6 5 Chris Driedger Florida 20 1206 12 5 3 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 19 1113 12 7 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record More for youSportsTexas' Collier goes No. 1 in WNBA draft; Connecticut Sun...By Maggie VanoniSports'I will always bleed blue': Shea Ralph says farewell to...By Mike Anthony Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 8 426 10 168 .944 5 1 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1984 66 909 .932 26 6 1 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 15 908 30 387 .928 9 4 2 Chris Driedger Florida 20 1206 42 533 .927 12 5 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 26 1447 54 677 .926 15 8 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1411 53 656 .925 12 9 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 29 1721 60 735 .925 19 10 0 Cam Talbot Minnesota 23 1355 55 657 .923 13 6 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1715 64 758 .922 16 9 3 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 67 773 .920 25 8 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 35 2077 86 985 .920 21 11 3 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 8 421 17 194 .919 4 2 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 22 1263 52 586 .918 14 4 2 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 24 1401 64 720 .918 7 11 4 Jake Oettinger Dallas 21 1161 43 478 .917 7 5 6 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 25 1494 69 767 .917 12 12 1 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 20 1117 49 542 .917 9 6 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 15 886 32 345 .915 11 3 1 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 32 1933 90 961 .914 16 12 4 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 19 1049 51 542 .914 9 7 0 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 2008 5 25 8 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 29 1721 5 19 10 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1984 4 26 6 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1715 4 16 9 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 31 1790 3 15 14 2 John Gibson Anaheim 28 1613 3 8 14 6 Anton Khudobin Dallas 24 1387 3 9 9 6 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 15 908 3 9 4 2 Petr Mrazek Carolina 8 426 3 5 1 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 35 2077 2 21 11 3 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 32 1933 2 16 12 4 Juuse Saros Nashville 26 1447 2 15 8 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 25 1411 2 12 9 3 Cam Talbot Minnesota 23 1355 2 13 6 3 Mike Smith Edmonton 22 1263 2 14 4 2 Chris Driedger Florida 20 1206 2 12 5 3 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 22 1125 2 11 6 1 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 19 1113 2 12 7 0 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 19 1058 2 8 9 2 Jaroslav Halak Boston 17 1010 2 9 5 3 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 17 973 2 10 5 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 15 886 2 11 3 1 Jack Campbell Toronto 13 741 2 11 2 0 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 15 737 2 6 5 2 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 12 722 2 3 6 3