THROUGH MARCH 26 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 27 1600 45 1.69 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 26 1568 50 1.91 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 12 715 23 1.93 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 668 22 1.98 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 12 732 25 2.05 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 23 1365 47 2.07 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 23 1389 51 2.20 Keith Kinkaid N.Y. Rangers 7 379 14 2.22 Jaroslav Halak Boston 14 826 31 2.25 Chris Driedger Florida 14 842 32 2.28 Jake Oettinger Dallas 16 867 33 2.28 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 17 995 38 2.29 Mike Smith Edmonton 16 899 35 2.34 Jake Allen Montreal 11 666 26 2.34 Cam Talbot Minnesota 16 922 36 2.34 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 16 863 34 2.36 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 6 301 12 2.39 Tuukka Rask Boston 15 873 35 2.41 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 18 1046 42 2.41 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 26 1568 21 4 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 27 1600 20 7 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 27 1597 16 9 2 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 23 1365 16 7 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 23 1389 14 6 3 Vitek Vanecek Washington 23 1346 14 5 3 Frederik Andersen Toronto 23 1360 13 8 2 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 23 1341 13 8 2 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 25 1494 12 12 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 25 1451 12 11 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 23 1397 12 7 4 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 19 1150 12 5 2 James Reimer Carolina 17 1029 12 4 1 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 17 995 12 5 0 Mike Smith Edmonton 16 899 11 3 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 25 1451 10 10 4 Carey Price Montreal 20 1215 10 5 5 Martin Jones San Jose 20 1101 10 7 2 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 19 1062 9 10 0 Cam Talbot Minnesota 16 922 9 5 1 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 26 1568 50 682 .932 21 4 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 27 1600 45 607 .931 20 7 0 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 12 732 25 327 .929 8 2 2 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 12 715 23 297 .928 8 3 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 23 1365 47 596 .927 16 7 0 Cam Talbot Minnesota 16 922 36 444 .925 9 5 1 Chris Driedger Florida 14 842 32 384 .923 8 4 2 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 18 1064 45 537 .923 6 7 4 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 23 1389 51 608 .923 14 6 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 668 22 261 .922 8 2 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 16 863 34 403 .922 7 7 1 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 6 301 12 142 .922 3 2 0 Mike Smith Edmonton 16 899 35 411 .922 11 3 0 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 17 995 38 443 .921 12 5 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 17 896 37 427 .920 8 6 0 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 23 1397 63 723 .920 12 7 4 Jake Allen Montreal 11 666 26 298 .920 4 3 4 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 689 28 316 .919 5 4 2 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 17 929 43 480 .918 8 6 0 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Philipp Grubauer Colorado 27 1600 5 20 7 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 23 1365 4 16 7 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 26 1568 3 21 4 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 23 1389 3 14 6 3 John Gibson Anaheim 24 1372 3 7 12 5 Anton Khudobin Dallas 17 953 3 6 9 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 25 1451 2 12 11 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 23 1397 2 12 7 4 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 17 995 2 12 5 0 Cam Talbot Minnesota 16 922 2 9 5 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 16 899 2 11 3 0 Jaroslav Halak Boston 14 826 2 7 4 3 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 14 805 2 6 6 2 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 16 787 2 7 4 1 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 12 732 2 8 2 2 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 12 715 2 8 3 0 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 14 677 2 5 5 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 668 2 8 2 1 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 11 662 2 3 5 3 Jack Campbell Toronto 5 304 2 5 0 0 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0