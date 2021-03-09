THROUGH MARCH 8 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 16 958 25 1.57 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 19 1142 33 1.73 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 5 295 10 2.03 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 18 1087 38 2.10 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 19 1135 40 2.11 Jake Oettinger Dallas 10 538 19 2.12 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 14 816 29 2.13 Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22 Jaroslav Halak Boston 8 482 18 2.24 Mike Smith Edmonton 11 601 23 2.30 Jake Allen Montreal 9 546 21 2.31 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 15 803 31 2.32 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 10 532 21 2.37 Chris Driedger Florida 12 724 29 2.40 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 18 1046 42 2.41 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 689 28 2.44 Tuukka Rask Boston 14 853 35 2.46 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 8 477 20 2.52 Anton Khudobin Dallas 12 670 29 2.60 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 19 1142 15 3 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 19 1135 12 7 0 Frederik Andersen Toronto 18 1075 12 4 2 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 16 958 12 4 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 19 1118 11 7 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 18 1087 11 4 3 James Reimer Carolina 14 846 11 3 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 19 1105 10 5 3 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 14 816 10 4 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 19 1091 9 6 3 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 17 1041 9 4 4 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 17 981 9 7 1 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 18 1067 8 9 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 17 979 8 7 2 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 944 8 9 0 Tuukka Rask Boston 14 853 8 4 2 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 12 734 8 2 2 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 20 1104 7 8 4 Matt Murray Ottawa 21 1081 7 11 1 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 18 1046 7 7 2 Carey Price Montreal 15 914 7 4 4 Martin Jones San Jose 15 796 7 6 1 Chris Driedger Florida 12 724 7 3 2 Mike Smith Edmonton 11 601 7 2 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record More for youSportsPatrick Reed to play in Travelers Championship for 10th...By Joe MorelliSportsESPN women's basketball bracketologist Charlie Creme...By Doug Bonjour Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 16 958 25 411 .943 12 4 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 19 1142 33 508 .939 15 3 1 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 5 295 10 141 .934 3 2 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 18 1087 38 475 .926 11 4 3 Mike Smith Edmonton 11 601 23 285 .925 7 2 0 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 14 816 29 352 .924 10 4 0 Jake Allen Montreal 9 546 21 246 .921 4 2 3 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 15 803 31 362 .921 6 7 1 Chris Driedger Florida 12 724 29 334 .920 7 3 2 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 689 28 316 .919 5 4 2 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 10 532 21 237 .919 6 2 0 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 17 1041 48 541 .919 9 4 4 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 19 1135 40 442 .917 12 7 0 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 21 231 .917 3 3 1 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 18 1067 49 534 .916 8 9 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 10 538 19 206 .916 3 1 4 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 13 766 35 372 .914 4 4 4 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 18 1046 42 446 .914 7 7 2 Anton Khudobin Dallas 12 670 29 305 .913 4 7 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 16 958 4 12 4 0 John Gibson Anaheim 21 1203 3 6 10 5 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 19 1142 3 15 3 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 19 1135 3 12 7 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 18 1087 3 11 4 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 17 979 2 8 7 2 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 12 688 2 6 4 2 Anton Khudobin Dallas 12 670 2 4 7 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 11 601 2 7 2 0 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 10 532 2 6 2 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 7 420 2 4 2 1 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 6 360 2 2 3 1 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0