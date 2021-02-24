THROUGH FEBRUARY 23 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 17 1.55 Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 10 1.66 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 13 776 23 1.78 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 14 837 28 2.01 Mike Smith Edmonton 6 321 11 2.06 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 842 29 2.07 Jake Allen Montreal 7 421 15 2.14 Chris Driedger Florida 9 545 20 2.20 Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 618 23 2.23 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 6 293 11 2.25 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 7 426 16 2.25 Jake Oettinger Dallas 6 337 13 2.31 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 15 901 35 2.33 Pekka Rinne Nashville 11 558 22 2.37 David Rittich Calgary 6 279 11 2.37 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 10 572 23 2.41 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 9 517 21 2.44 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Frederik Andersen Toronto 16 957 11 3 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 14 837 10 3 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 13 776 9 4 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 15 886 8 5 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 8 3 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 8 6 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 842 8 4 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 14 841 8 5 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 8 3 0 James Reimer Carolina 10 603 8 2 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 15 884 7 4 3 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 15 864 7 8 0 Tuukka Rask Boston 10 610 7 2 1 Chris Driedger Florida 9 545 7 1 1 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 15 901 6 7 2 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 12 679 6 5 1 Martin Jones San Jose 12 654 6 5 1 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 10 572 6 4 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record More for youSportsUConn men top Georgetown behind R.J. Cole, James BouknightBy David BorgesSportsU.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau returning to play...By Joe Morelli Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 17 277 .942 8 3 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 7 426 16 230 .935 4 2 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 6 321 11 155 .934 5 0 0 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 13 776 23 316 .932 9 4 0 Jake Allen Montreal 7 421 15 204 .932 4 2 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 14 837 28 378 .931 10 3 1 Chris Driedger Florida 9 545 20 261 .929 7 1 1 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 6 293 11 141 .928 3 1 0 Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 10 128 .928 4 1 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 842 29 366 .927 8 4 2 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 9 517 21 261 .926 3 4 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 618 23 272 .922 4 5 1 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 37 433 .921 8 3 3 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 21 231 .917 3 3 1 Pekka Rinne Nashville 11 558 22 240 .916 5 5 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 14 841 37 401 .916 8 5 1 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 15 901 35 379 .915 6 7 2 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 11 669 28 301 .915 5 4 2 Anton Khudobin Dallas 8 451 20 215 .915 3 4 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT John Gibson Anaheim 16 899 3 5 8 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 842 3 8 4 2 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 3 8 3 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 2 8 6 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 13 776 2 9 4 0 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 9 511 2 5 2 2 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 15 901 1 6 7 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 1 8 3 3 Pekka Rinne Nashville 11 558 1 5 5 0 Anton Khudobin Dallas 8 451 1 3 4 1 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 1 3 3 1 Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 1 4 1 1 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 6 345 1 2 2 2 Mike Smith Edmonton 6 321 1 5 0 0 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 6 293 1 3 1 0 David Rittich Calgary 6 279 1 1 3 0 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 4 245 1 2 1 1 Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 4 241 1 3 1 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 4 241 1 1 2 1