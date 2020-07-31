Recommended Video:

THROUGH JULY 30

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Tuukka Rask Boston 41 2401 85 2.12
Jake Allen St. Louis 24 1339 48 2.15
Anton Khudobin Dallas 30 1677 62 2.22
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 29 1753 65 2.22
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 33 1815 71 2.35
Jaroslav Halak Boston 31 1833 73 2.39
Pavel Francouz Colorado 34 1914 77 2.41
Carter Hart Philadelphia 43 2355 95 2.42
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 33 1926 78 2.43
Ben Bishop Dallas 44 2473 103 2.50
Ilya Samsonov Washington 26 1411 60 2.55
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 52 3121 133 2.56
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 50 2947 126 2.57
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 58 3268 140 2.57
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 37 2125 92 2.60
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 45 2517 110 2.62
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 36 2057 90 2.63
Antti Raanta Arizona 33 1822 80 2.63
Cam Talbot Calgary 26 1434 63 2.64
James Reimer Carolina 25 1378 61 2.66

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 52 3121 35 14 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 58 3268 31 21 5
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 50 2947 30 13 7
Frederik Andersen Toronto 52 3006 29 13 7
Carey Price Montreal 58 3439 27 25 6
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 49 2880 27 16 5
Tuukka Rask Boston 41 2401 26 8 6
Braden Holtby Washington 48 2743 25 14 6
David Rittich Calgary 48 2791 24 17 6
Carter Hart Philadelphia 43 2355 24 13 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 50 2805 23 19 6
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 43 2551 23 16 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 47 2684 22 14 8
Ben Bishop Dallas 44 2473 21 16 4
Petr Mrazek Carolina 40 2320 21 16 2
Pavel Francouz Colorado 34 1914 21 7 4
John Gibson Anaheim 51 2981 20 26 5
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 38 2237 20 11 5
Alex Stalock Minnesota 38 2177 20 11 4
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 33 1926 20 12 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Anton Khudobin Dallas 30 1677 62 820 .930 16 8 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 41 2401 85 1104 .929 26 8 6
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 29 1753 65 838 .928 16 11 2
Jake Allen St. Louis 24 1339 48 607 .927 12 6 3
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 33 1815 71 848 .923 13 9 8
Pavel Francouz Colorado 34 1914 77 919 .923 21 7 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 58 3268 140 1656 .922 31 21 5
Antti Raanta Arizona 33 1822 80 934 .921 15 14 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 33 1926 78 907 .921 20 12 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 44 2473 103 1183 .920 21 16 4
Robin Lehner Vegas 36 2055 99 1136 .920 19 10 5
Jaroslav Halak Boston 31 1833 73 832 .919 18 6 6
Cam Talbot Calgary 26 1434 63 717 .919 12 10 1
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 43 2551 117 1303 .918 23 16 4
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 38 2116 97 1078 .917 18 13 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 52 3121 133 1472 .917 35 14 3
Corey Crawford Chicago 40 2340 108 1186 .917 16 20 3
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 36 2057 90 977 .916 18 12 4
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 34 2026 91 975 .915 17 14 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 47 2684 124 1328 .915 22 14 8

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 58 3268 6 31 21 5
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 49 2880 5 27 16 5
Tuukka Rask Boston 41 2401 5 26 8 6
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 33 1815 5 13 9 8
Carey Price Montreal 58 3439 4 27 25 6
Alex Stalock Minnesota 38 2177 4 20 11 4
Juuse Saros Nashville 40 2176 4 17 12 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 52 3121 3 35 14 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 52 3006 3 29 13 7
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 50 2947 3 30 13 7
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 47 2684 3 22 14 8
Petr Mrazek Carolina 40 2320 3 21 16 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 36 1987 3 18 14 4
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 33 1926 3 20 12 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 31 1833 3 18 6 6
James Reimer Carolina 25 1378 3 14 6 2